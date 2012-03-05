(Adds CIBC)
HSBC
The lender named Vineet Vohra as regional head of Wealth
Development, Asia Pacific. Vohra joins HSBC from ANZ Singapore.
CIBC
The Canadian bank named Roger Harvey as its managing
director, Corporate Credit Products.
ROCKSPRING PROPERTY INVESTMENT MANAGERS LLP
The independent property fund manager named Lauren Smith as
manager of its investor relations team. Smith -- who will report
to Kathryn Dixon, partner, Global Head of Investor Relations --
joins from Pradera.
