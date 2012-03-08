March 8 The following financial services
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit
appointed Stefan Tölg, Ronny Alsleben and Reinhold Dirschl in
its institutional sales team in Germany and wholesale sales
team.
Tölg joins from WAVE Management AG where he was a member of
the executive board, while Alsleben joins from asset manager Top
Vermögen AG where he worked as portfolio manager for the past
four years.
Dirschl joins from MEAG Munich Ergo Asset Manager where he
worked as area manager for the Bavarian region.
(Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)