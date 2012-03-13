BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DLA PIPER
DLA Piper named Richard Reilly as a partner within its global investment funds practice in New York. He will be working in conjunction with the firm's London office.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit appointed David Hanratty to head both UK and Ireland Distribution and the Global Strategic Partners group. (Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.