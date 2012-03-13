March 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DLA PIPER

DLA Piper named Richard Reilly as a partner within its global investment funds practice in New York. He will be working in conjunction with the firm's London office.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit appointed David Hanratty to head both UK and Ireland Distribution and the Global Strategic Partners group. (Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)