March 12

DBS PRIVATE BANK

The Singapore-based bank appointed Peter Triggs as Managing Director, head of International and Wealth Structuring, based in Singapore. Triggs joins from Bank of China (Suisse) SA. He has also been employed with Citigroup Private Bank. (Compiled by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)