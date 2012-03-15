March 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's Danske Bank is looking mainly externally for a new head of credit to replace Per Skovhus who will leave this summer, Chief Executive Eivind Kolding told Reuters.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL

Ameriprise Financial has added two veteran adviser teams to its independent franchise division from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Lincoln Financial. (Complied by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)