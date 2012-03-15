Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
March 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's Danske Bank is looking mainly externally for a new head of credit to replace Per Skovhus who will leave this summer, Chief Executive Eivind Kolding told Reuters.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Ameriprise Financial has added two veteran adviser teams to its independent franchise division from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Lincoln Financial. (Complied by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct