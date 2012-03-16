DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
(Adds Northwestern Mutual)
March 16 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
TOWRY
The wealth adviser named non-executive director Gerald Corbett as chairman.
NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL
The company appointed Nick Moore and Dustin Burnett as field directors and Alle Osborne as a college unit director. (Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion