J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Charles
McKenzie as head of client portfolio management for Europe, the
Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the global fixed income team.
McKenzie joins from Aberdeen Asset Management, where he
was the head of fixed income for the EMEA region.
BARCLAYS
The company's wealth and investment management division
named Edward Kirwan as director for UK charities investment
management. Kirwan joins Barclays after 12 years at Coutts & Co,
where he was responsible for establishing and managing the
charity investment team.
JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC
The firm's capital markets division hired John Kelly as
managing director and Elizabeth Caputo as director in its public
finance team. Kelly previously worked with PNC Capital Markets,
while Caputo joins from Stifel Nicolaus.
HELIOS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The Africa-focused private investment firm hired Dabney
Tonelli as an investor relations partner, based in London.
Tonelli was previously a managing partner and chief operating
officer of Chayton Capital.
STANDARD BANK
The bank appointed Mesh Pillay to head its sub-Saharan
equity capital markets division. Pillay joins from Renaissance
Capital where he was the head of equity capital markets for
Africa.
HEARTHSTONE INVESTMENTS
The specialist residential property fund manager hired Kevin
Bull as a key account manager. Previously, Bull spent five years
as head of strategic partners at Old Mutual Asset Managers.
REYL OVERSEAS LTD
The investment adviser, a unit of Reyl & Cie, named Roger
Groebli as chief executive. He joins from ABN Amro, where he
headed the research unit for the Asia-Pacific region and its
investment advisory activities.
