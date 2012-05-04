(Adds Exor, Citigroup)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

EXOR

The Agnelli family's investment company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat-Chrysler, named a former Goldman Sachs banker as its new chief operating officer on Friday as it pushes ahead with plans to overhaul its 6.8 billion euro ($8.9 billion) investment portfolio.

BARCLAYS

The bank has lost its commodities trading chief Roger Jones to Swiss trader Mercuria in one of the biggest moves by commodities traders from banks, scrutinized by regulators. Jones will become the head of non-oil operations at Mercuria, a senior source close to the Swiss trading house said.

CITIGROUP

The company named Tim Harvey-Samuel as chairman of EMEA Equity Capital Markets (ECM) and Ken Robins as head of ECM.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The global investment bank named Maxim Lojevsky as managing director and co-head of capital markets for Russia and CIS. Lojevsky rejoins Deutsche Bank from UBS.

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT U.K. LTD

The asset manager appointed Jonathan Bell as the head of emerging market equities. Bell joins the firm from Pictet Asset Management Limited.

OTKRITIE CAPITAL

The Russian bank re-hired Mikhail Sukhobok to head the firm's global electronic trading division, which includes direct market access (DMA) to Russian markets.

THE CORESTATE GROUP

The specialist private equity investor appointed Sascha Wilhelm as managing director of Corestate Capital Advisors, Frankfurt, and head of asset management, overseeing its German asset management activities.

The firm also said Nikolai Dëus-von Homeyer is re-joining Corestate in its corporate development area, while Patrick Muûls is joining its investor relations team in the London office.

