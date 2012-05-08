(Adds Raymond James, Liberum Capital)
May 8 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
Raymond James said it hired a 25-year industry veteran from
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, expanding its adviser force in
upstate New York.
AVIVA PLC
Aviva's Chief Executive Andrew Moss became the first
casualty of a mounting appetite among investors to challenge
executive pay, stepping down from his role after the insurer's
remuneration plans were voted down by shareholders last week.
The firm's global asset management arm appointed Elysia Tse
as senior vice president, strategy and research at its Asia
Pacific real estate business. Tse joins from the real estate
equity group at BlackRock.
BARCLAYS
The bank named Sharon Quinlan as head of structured property
in London within the debt finance team. Quinlan joins from Bank
of Ireland where she was head of business banking, responsible
for running the UK commercial banking franchise.
THE CARLYLE GROUP
The firm said Daniel Harris, a former senior research
analyst at Goldman Sachs, joined as Managing Director and head
of public market investor relations, a week after the company's
market debut.
CAIRN CAPITAL
The London-based asset management firm appointed Philippa
Charlton as a member of the ABS team with a focus on building
the secured funding asset management business. Charlton
previously worked as a senior adviser in the markets division at
the Bank of England.
MAN GROUP
The firm replaced the head of risk at its embattled flagship
AHL fund as pressure mounts on Chief Executive Peter Clarke to
stop the rot in the British company's shares, now trading at the
lowest level in more than a decade.
ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY (ADIA)
The cash-rich emirate's sovereign wealth fund has hired
Christophe Florin to head its emerging markets private equity
team, it said in a statement.
INVESTEC INVESTMENT BANKING (IIB)
The specialist investment appointed Tim Mitchell to lead its
corporate offering, Henry Freeman as head of closed-end funds
research, and Charlie Stagg in its closed-end funds sales team.
Mitchell joins from Invesco Asset Management, Freeman joins from
Liberum Capital and Stagg joins from JP Morgan Cazenove.
LIBERUM CAPITAL
Investment bank Liberum Capital hired a telecoms analyst
from Royal Bank of Scotland for its growing research
team, capitalising on a retreat from equities by rivals as it
sets out to win more clients.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)