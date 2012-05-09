(Adds Bankia, Securities America)
May 9 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
INGENIOUS ASSET MANAGEMENT
The firm appointed Ian Hunter as business development
manager. Hunter joins from Sinfonia Asset Management, where he
acted as head of sales.
BANKIA
Spain's troubled lender Bankia said on Wednesday it has
named Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri as its new chairman as the
government plans a rescue package for the bank.
UBS AG
The firm's chief oil and gas banker in Asia, Jorge Martinez,
has left to join HSBC plc, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
SECURITIES AMERICA
Securities America Inc, the Nebraska-based broker-dealer
catering to independent advisers, expanded its workforce in
April, adding a veteran adviser who managed $150 million in
client assets at his old firm.
RFC AMBRIAN
The natural resources-focused corporate finance advisory
firm named Stuart Amor as head of oil and gas research in
London. Amor joins from UniCredit.
(Compiled by Chandni Doulatramani and Ranjita Ganesan in
Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)