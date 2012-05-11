(Adds Credit Suisse, CIBC, Triad Advisors)
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse on Friday said its Americas head Antonio
Quintella would leave the Swiss bank's management board at the
end of the month and move to Sao Paulo as chairman of its
Hedging-Griffo unit.
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (CIBC)
The financial company appointed Ali Qureshi as executive
director of cash equities sales in Toronto. He joins from UBS
Securities in Canada.
FREDDIE MAC
The No. 2 provider of U.S. mortgage money late on Thursday
named financial industry veteran Donald Layton as its next chief
executive, putting him atop a government-controlled firm that
most politicians want to shut down.
UBS AG
The bank said late on Thursday it had named real estate
veteran Peter Baccile, a vice chairman of J.P. Morgan Securities
LLC, as global co-head of its real estate, leisure and
lodging business.
TRIAD ADVISORS
Triad Advisors, the Atlanta-based independent broker-dealer
owned by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc, has
landed a team of advisers who manage about $310 million in
client assets.
