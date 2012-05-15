(Adds Torus, Petrus Advisers)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Coutts, the wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
has appointed Kenneth Sue as the head of products and services
in Asia. Most recently Sue was the managing director and head of
wealth management sales across Asia Pacific for HSBC.
JP Morgan Chase & Co
J.P. Morgan has hired Jing Zhao from Citigroup Inc to
head its emerging Asia financial institutions group (FIG)
banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on
Tuesday.
TORUS
The global specialty insurer named Tim Harris as group chief
financial officer, based in London. Harris joins from Aviva Plc,
where he was deputy group chief financial officer and chief
capital officer.
PETRUS ADVISERS
The investment company appointed Patrick Butler as
international adviser. Butler was previously a member of the
management board of Raiffeisen Bank International.
(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)