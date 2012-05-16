BRIEF-Wabash National sees FY2017 revenue of $1.6 bln-$1.7 bln - SEC Filing
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion - SEC filing
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
The Swiss bank said its global head of mergers and acquisitions, Boon Sim, is leaving to join Singaporean investment firm Temasek. Sim will be replaced effective June 1 by Credit Suisse veteran Scott Lindsay, a vice chairman and co-chairman of global mergers and acquisitions.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The bank said it hired Tim Baughman as a director and ultra high net worth private banker to join its San Francisco office. Baughman joins from JPMorgan's wealth management group.
MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL
The London-based securities and investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group said its Chief Executive Paul Hearn resigned to pursue other opportunities.
BARCLAYS PLC
The company added four veteran financial advisers to its New York wealth and investment management team. Among the recruits, Mark Leyton joined Barclays as a managing director from Deutsche Bank's private wealth management division.
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS
The trading services provider appointed Muhammad Rasoul as its chief product officer. He was the executive vice president, chief operating officer at GFT Markets.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT
The investment firm appointed John Bearman as the chief investment officer. Bearman was most recently the chief of investments at Santander Asset Management in the UK.
BROWN SHIPLEY
The private bank appointed Alan Dickinson as its chairman. Most recently he was with Royal Bank of Scotland in the UK.
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Harcourt, a unit of Vontobel, has appointed Jan Viebig as its chief executive. Viebig joins the firm from Credit Suisse, where he was the head of emerging markets business. (Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer and Juhi Arora in Bangalore)
* Frequency Electronics - Voluntarily terminated credit deal between co, JPMorgan Chase Bank to save fees, expenses associated with maintaining facility
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: