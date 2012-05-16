(Adds Credit Suisse, Citi)

May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

The Swiss bank said its global head of mergers and acquisitions, Boon Sim, is leaving to join Singaporean investment firm Temasek. Sim will be replaced effective June 1 by Credit Suisse veteran Scott Lindsay, a vice chairman and co-chairman of global mergers and acquisitions.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The bank said it hired Tim Baughman as a director and ultra high net worth private banker to join its San Francisco office. Baughman joins from JPMorgan's wealth management group.

MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL

The London-based securities and investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group said its Chief Executive Paul Hearn resigned to pursue other opportunities.

BARCLAYS PLC

The company added four veteran financial advisers to its New York wealth and investment management team. Among the recruits, Mark Leyton joined Barclays as a managing director from Deutsche Bank's private wealth management division.

GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS

The trading services provider appointed Muhammad Rasoul as its chief product officer. He was the executive vice president, chief operating officer at GFT Markets.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT

The investment firm appointed John Bearman as the chief investment officer. Bearman was most recently the chief of investments at Santander Asset Management in the UK.

BROWN SHIPLEY

The private bank appointed Alan Dickinson as its chairman. Most recently he was with Royal Bank of Scotland in the UK.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

Harcourt, a unit of Vontobel, has appointed Jan Viebig as its chief executive. Viebig joins the firm from Credit Suisse, where he was the head of emerging markets business. (Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer and Juhi Arora in Bangalore)