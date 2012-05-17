(Adds 3I Group, William Blair)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

3I GROUP

The British private equity firm promoted its investment head Simon Borrows to the post of chief executive. Borrows, who founded the European operations of independent investment bank Greenhill & Co, has been close to the company for two decades.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The brokerage appointed Tony Hayden as the managing director and head of its Delta One business. Hayden most recently was the head of Delta One trading for North America at JP Morgan . Nomura also hired Jason Osier to lead its single stock derivatives trading team.

CANTOR FITZGERALD LP

The brokerage appointed Al Milano as the head of mortgage sales at its New York office. Milano was earlier with Salomon Brothers.

WILLIAM BLAIR & CO

The global investment banking and asset management firm roped in three executives from brokerage Morgan Keegan to expand its technology investment banking group. Robert Abbe and Per-Ake Stahl join as managing directors and Charles Ruppert as vice-president in its San Francisco office.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The Wells Fargo International Group, part of Wells Fargo & Co, has appointed Shoar Hassan as the regional manager for the Middle East and North Africa at its Global Financial Institutions (GFI) group.