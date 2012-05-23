BRIEF-City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
* City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
(Adds Huron Consulting, National Bank of Abu Dhabi)
May 23 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HURON CONSULTING GROUP
The provider of business consulting services named Geoffrey Frankel as a managing director at its Financial Consulting segment. Prior to this, Frankel was a managing director at Harris Williams & Co.
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
The largest bank in the emirate has appointed George Beatty as its new head of retail and consumer banking, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. Beatty was previously in the same position at National Bank of Kuwait .
SEI INVESTMENTS CO
The wealth management company named Anita Juneja as relationship director for its global wealth services arm. Previously, Juneja was head of strategic relationships at Close Brothers Asset Management, a part of Close Brothers Group .
(Compiled by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)
* City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and run until March 30.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Tata Motors Ltd and Microsoft India on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration on the technology front to make driving a more personalised experiences for the customers, the companies said in a joint statement.