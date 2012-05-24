(Adds Euroclear)
The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday.
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
EUROCLEAR
The settlement firm named Marc Antoine Autheman, a former
Credit Agricole banker, to replace Sir Nigel Wicks as
chairman in January.
LOOMIS, SAYLES & COMPANY
The fund manager named Rowland Bankes as its head of
trading. Prior to this, Bankes was the head of fixed income and
trading at the private wealth management arm of Bank of America
.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment management arm of ING Insurance, owned by the
ING Group, said it promoted Mark den Hollander to Chief
Risk Officer. Prior to this Hollander was Head of ICS Investment
Solutions at the firm.
SVM ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Edinburgh-based investment firm appointed Alasdair Birch
as European equity analyst. Birch joins from BNP Paribas
Investment Partners UK, the asset management business line of
BNP Paribas, where he was a junior portfolio manager
within the European mid-cap team.
