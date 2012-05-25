BRIEF-GRENVILLE STRATEGIC ROYALTY REPORTS QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.0484
* GRENVILLE STRATEGIC ROYALTY ANNOUNCES 2016 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS
May 25 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS
Anindya Mohinta, formerly Citi's director of mining and steel research, joined Goldman Sachs as executive director, fundamental strategies, this month, sources said this week.
GROUPAMA
The chairman of troubled French insurer Groupama, Jean-Luc Baucherel, is set to relinquish its role at the end of 2012, French daily Les Echos reported on its website on Friday, citing an internal company memo.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Anthony Parsons, vice-chairman of British mergers and acquisitions at the bank, has left to join boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co, two people familiar with the matter said.
* Sutherland Asset Management Corp says on February 13, unit of co issued $75 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.50% senior secured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lJC18r) Further company coverage:
* On Feb 10 co entered into an Amended and Restated Intellectual Property Matters Agreement with CSRA Inc - SEC filing