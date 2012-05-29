(Adds WR Berkley)
MORGAN STANLEY
The head of prime brokerage sales for Singapore, Carl Davey,
will be leaving the firm after 16 years to join Citigroup's
unit providing services such as clearing trades and
lending money to hedge funds in Asia-Pacific.
PHOENIX
The British life insurer said it appointed Jim McConville as
its finance director with effect from June 6.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank appointed John Inch as a managing director covering
the multi-industry sector in the United States at its equity
research group. It also named Ross Sandler as a director
covering the Internet sector in the United States.
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC
The company appointed Roger Yates as a non-executive
director with immediate effect.
AVOCA CAPITAL HOLDINGS
The credit investment management company said it appointed
James Hatchley as its co-chief executive.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company, which manages more than 40 billion pounds
($62.81 billion) of assets invested globally, said it appointed
Azhar Hussain as head of Global High Yield.
WR Berkley Corp
The insurer appointed Michael Connor as president of
Continental Western Group, LLC, effective immediately.
