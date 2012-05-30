Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
May 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Credit Suisse Group
The Swiss bank promoted John Cogan and Ahmad Masud to lead its power and utilities investment banking business, according to a memo sent to its staff.
LPL FINANCIAL
The independent broker-dealer said it added five veteran advisers to its retirement planning division as the firm expands its presence in the market for retirees in the United States.
Advisers Matthew Haerr, Christine Soscia, Amir Arbabi, Peter Littlejohn and William Brown will work with institutional clients in areas of plan design, compliance and investment due diligence.
FM GLOBAL
The business property insurer announced the promotions of four of its senior officers on Wednesday. It appointed Chris Johnson as senior vice president, Asia Pacific, while Ziad Tadmoury will be promoted to senior vice president, client service and sales.
Thierry Masurel will be named vice president, operations manager, Southern Europe and Roberta Butler will be promoted to senior vice president of marketing. (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results