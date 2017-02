(Adds HSBC)

HSBC PRIVATE BANK

The bank appointed Chris Allen as its UK chief executive for the western Europe division.

ALIXPARTNERS

The global business-advisory firm appointed Maria Maher as the director at its economics consulting team in London. Maher joins from NERA, an economic consulting firm in Washington DC. (Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)