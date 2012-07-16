(Adds Northern Trust, Macquarie, Cowen Group)
BNP PARIBAS
The France-based bank appointed Jean-Yves Fillion as chief
executive for North American corporate and investment banking
activities.
It also named Dominique Remy as head of BNP Paribas Fortis
corporate and investment banking, in addition to his
responsibilities as global head of structured finance.
NORTHERN TRUST
The investment management company named Carl Tannenbaum as
its chief economist. He succeeds Paul Kasriel who retired
earlier this year.
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
The company hired Jim Frawley to run its U.S. mergers and
acquisitions business.
The Australian investment bank said Frawley will be a senior
managing director as well as head of the U.S. M&A group. He is
joining Macquarie from FBR & Co, where he led the
firm's M&A business and its New York office.
COWEN GROUP
The company said James Stone has joined its investment
banking platform, Cowen and Co, as managing director and head of
financial sponsors coverage.
COMMONFUND
The investment management company hired former Goldman Sachs
risk management specialist Irakli Odisharia as a director
in its risk management team.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS
The investment management company appointed Andrew Ashton
and Dennis Rothe to oversee consultant relations and investment
research for its international advisory services and North
America advisory services divisions, respectively.
Adam Quaife will replace Ashton as senior director for
Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The investment management group appointed Neal Jenkins as
its head of sales - the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.
Neal joins from Janus Capital Group Inc, where he
was the London-based head of its Middle East and Africa
business.
NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT
The bank has hired Josef Ackermann on its international
advisory board. Ackermann was chairman and chief executive of
Deutsche Bank.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm appointed Mike Levy as senior
investment manager in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa
equity team.
Mike joins Barings from AllianceBernstein.
EXPONENT PRIVATE EQUITY
The private equity firm said Simon Davidson has been
promoted to the partnership of the firm. Davidson has been at
the firm since 2008.
ASHBURTON
The asset management arm of FNB International Wealth
Management Holdings Ltd said Nick Lee will take over as director
of portfolio management services later this month.
Nick Lee was the director of investment and fund management.
BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company appointed three investment management directors
to its London and Manchester teams. Richard Wayne and Mark
Godwin join the London team, while Ben Roberts joins the team in
Manchester.
Wayne was one of the founding partners of Vestra Wealth LLP,
while Godwin was responsible for private client portfolios at
City Asset Management. Godwin was private client manager at
Brown Shipley Private Bank.
