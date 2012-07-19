(Adds Credit Suisse, Alvarez & Marsal)

July 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

The investment bank appointed Morgan Stanley's David Hammond as managing director and global head of metals and mining in its Global Industrials Group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Hammond has spent his entire career to date at Morgan Stanley, joining in 1997.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The global professional services firm named Shane McGriff, an expert in regulatory matters within the financial services sector, as a managing director based in Atlanta.

Prior to A&M, McGriff developed and launched a global bank risk consulting practice on advanced risk analytics, enterprise information management and compliance.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Richard Jaggard as the head of transaction banking, Europe. Before joining Standard Chartered, Jaggard worked for HSBC Holdings Plc as head of sales for global payments and cash Management, Asia Pacific.

FIRST BEVERAGE GROUP

The financial services firm dedicated exclusively to the beverage industry, said James Bareuther, the former chief operating officer of Brown-Forman Corp, has joined its board of directors.

ISTITHMAR WORLD

The investment arm of indebted state-owned conglomerate Dubai World appointed Hamza Mustafa its new chief executive officer. Prior to this, Mustafa was the head of the company's real estate operations.

EXPEDITION ADVISORS

Former chief executive of Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd, John Paul Armenio, has joined Hong Kong-based hedge fund start-up Expedition Advisors as a managing partner.

PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS

The real estate investment management and advisory business of Prudential Financial Inc has named Alfonso Munk chief investment officer for its Latin America business. Before joining the company, Munk was a managing director with Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing.

(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee and Prateek Kumar in Bangalore)