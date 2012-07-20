BRIEF-AVIS BUDGET GROUP AND TRAVELPORT EXTEND RELATIONSHIP
* AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC - CO AND TRAVELPORT ANNOUNCED SIGNING OF A NEW, MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
July 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
Robert Wolf, chairman of UBS Americas and president of UBS's global investment banking business, is leaving the Swiss bank to start an advisory and consulting firm, according to an internal memo from the bank on Thursday.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AMERICA
The investment management firm announced three new additions - Nancy Johnson as head of client service, Chris Wittemann as senior relationship manager and Niamh Fitzgerald as client relationship manager.
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)
* JOHO CAPITAL LLC REPORTS A 6.2 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2lBlQgr Further company coverage:
* Arrowpoint Asset Management reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kjzGE5) Further company coverage: