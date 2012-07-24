(Adds BNY Mellon, Stifel Financial)
July 24 The following financial services
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Justin Fredericks, head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
U.S. brokerage service that introduces hedge funds to potential
investors is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo
sent by the global head of the Capital Strategy Group.
BARCLAYS
Barclays has picked veteran lawyer Anthony Salz to lead a
review of its culture and practices following an interest rate
rigging scandal that has rocked the bank, forcing its chairman
and chief executive to quit.
BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon's wealth management arm has appointed Preston
Came to be senior director in the firm's Naples, Florida office.
Came earlier was a Wealth Strategist for Northern Trust.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
St. Louis-based brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co
expanded its adviser force in Hawaii after hiring Richard Ray,
an adviser from U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
CARLYLE GROUP
The private equity firm said Peter Liguori, the former chief
operating officer of Discovery Communications Inc, has
joined the firm in a consulting role.
JEFFERIES GROUP INC
Peter Bowden joined the firm as a managing director and
global head of midstream energy investment banking, based in the
firm's Houston office. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley.
HSBC GLOBAL
HSBC Global Asset Management has made four new key hires to
its Global Macro and Investment Strategy team.
Julien Seetharamdoo has been appointed senior economist and
investment strategist. Rabia Bhopal joined as an economist,
investment strategist And will be based in London.
Herve Lievore has been appointed senior economist,
investment strategist, based in Hong Kong. Renee Chen joined as
an economist, investment strategist.
OCTOPUS INVESTMENTS
Octopus Investments has appointed Shay Ramalingam as an
investment director in its specialist finance division. Shay
will be responsible for originating and completing investments
and will work across a range of sectors including healthcare and
business services.
ING COMMERCIAL BANKING ASIA
The company appointed Mark Newman as chief executive starting
Aug. 1. He has overall responsibility for the strategy and
performance of ING bank's commercial ranking business across
Asia.
(Compiled by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)