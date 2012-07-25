(Adds PwC, Pharos Capital Group, Nomura holdings Inc)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank said David Silber joined as a managing director and head of flow equity derivatives sales. He joins from Jefferies & Co.

Peter Lambrakis will also join the firm as a managing director, head of equity derivatives trading. He joins from Deutsche Bank.

JP MORGAN CHASE & Co

The investment bank appointed Rayan Fayez as head of its investment banking business in Saudi Arabia. Fayez was head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs in Saudi Arabia.

DYNASTY FINANCIAL PARTNERS

The New York-based wealth management start-up hired a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney director to join its transition services team as it eyes expansion. Wealth management veteran John Sullivan joined Dynasty in July as a senior vice president overseeing the transition of advisers joining the firm.

PHAROS CAPITAL GROUP LLC

The private equity firm hired Tina Hahn as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Prior to joining Pharos, she was the Vice President of Investor Services at CityView.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP

PwC reported new appointments to its Assurance Leadership team. Paula Loop, partner, has been named the New York Metro Region Assurance Leader and Deidre Schiela, partner, has been named West Region Assurance Leader.

Previously, Loop was Managing Partner of the Stamford office and the New York Metro Retail and Consumer Leader, and Schiela was a Market Team Leader for the Banking Capital Markets Assurance practice in New York.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Nomura Holdings CEO Kenichi Watanabe will resign to take responsibility for leaks of insider information to the clients of its brokerage unit, the Nikkei newspaper reported. (Compiled by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)