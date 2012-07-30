(Adds Deloitte, Leerink Swann, AlixPartners)

July 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT GROUP

The company appointed Sanford Brown as managing director of business development. Brown, whose appointment is effective July 30, was previously a director of sales and marketing at Larch Lane Advisors, an affiliate of Old Mutual Asset Management.

LONDON & CAPITAL

The independent wealth management firm appointed Pau Morilla-Giner as chief investment officer. Morilla-Giner joined London & Capital as head of equities, commodities and alternative investments in 2008. He started his career in investment with JP Morgan Asset Management in Madrid and New York.

ALIXPARTNERS LLP

The business-advisory firm said Mark Smith, former senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Farmers Insurance Group, a subsidiary of Zurich Financial Services, has joined the firm as a managing director at its Financial Services Practice.

LEERINK SWANN LLC

The company said Thomas Bassinger joined its Investment Banking group as a managing director. He joins the firm from Rockport Venture Partners, a private placement specialist firm that he co-founded in 2001 serving life science clients.

DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP

The company said Mark Cohen re-joined as a director in Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP (Deloitte FAS) based in New York. Prior to returning to Deloitte, Cohen was a senior vice president and the New York office leader for the construction consulting practice of an insurance company. (Compiled by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)