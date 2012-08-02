(Adds LPL Financial, Evercore Partners, R.J. O'Brien, Towers
Watson)
Aug 2 The following financial services industry
appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job
AMP CAPITAL
The Australian asset manager appointed Kerry Ching as
managing director for Asia. She was Fidelity Investment
Management's former Hong Kong chief.
LPL FINANCIAL
The U.S. independent brokerage on Thursday said it struck a
deal with Advantage Financial Group that will bring 63
investment advisers managing $2 billion in assets onto LPL's
broker-dealer and custody platform.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The company said it hired Brett Pickett and Lowell Strug,
two veteran JPMorgan Chase & Co investment bankers, to
head the boutique investment bank's consumer and retail group.
They will join Evercore's investment banking business as senior
managing directors and co-heads of the Consumer and Retail Group
in New York.
R.J. O'BRIEN & ASSOCIATES
The independent futures brokerage and clearing firm said it
promoted Kirk Bonniwell to Senior Vice President, Commercial
Grain and Asia.
Bonniwell, a Certified Public Accountant, had assumed
interim responsibility for these areas in his role as Vice
President, Strategic Planning and now takes on the Senior Vice
President title.
TOWERS WATSON
The professional services company said Doug Vander Linde has
joined the U.S. investment services team as director, solutions
and business development, Americas. Prior to joining Towers
Watson, Linde was head of business development for Mercer. He
will be based in Towers Watson's Chicago office.
(Compiled by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)