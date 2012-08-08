(Corrects portfolio manager Matthew Spitznagle's name in Eagle Asset Management item)

Aug 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JONES LANG LASALLE

The property brokerage and advisory group said Christopher Roeder and Michael Casolo were promoted to its top leadership group as international directors.

OMGEO

The company, jointly owned by Thomson Reuters and U.S. clearing house DTCC that specializes in trading services, named Andrew Gray, managing director of core business management at DTCC, as its new chairman of the board.

Tim Collier, chief financial officer of the financial and risk business at Thomson Reuters, and Mark Bradbury, managing director, head of global equities business services at Deutsche Bank, have also joined as members of the board.

EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

The provider of equity and fixed-income investment strategies to institutional and individual investors appointed Charles Schwartz, Betsy Pecor, Matthew McGeary, and Matthew Spitznagle as portfolio managers.

TOWRY

The company appointed Greg Moss as a wealth adviser at its Bristol office. He joins Towry from regional accountancy practice Old Mill.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC Global Asset Management has named Heiner Weber as Head of Institutional Sales, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Weber has been Managing Director, HSBC Global Asset Management (Germany) since 2002 and will retain his position. Previously he worked in the Equity Sales and Global Markets units of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt.

GENTRY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The boutique advisory firm based in Arizona, hired advisers David Humphrey and Taiya Thompson who joined Gentry from Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, a subsidiary of Boston-based Fidelity Investments.

(Compiled by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)