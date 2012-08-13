Aug 13 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank said Vice Chairman Charles Noski will retire on
Sept. 1, leaving the company a little more than two years after
he initially joined as chief financial officer.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The British lender has named Andrew Suckling as global head
of its mergers and acquisitions business, replacing high-profile
Indian banker Prahlad Shantigram who resigned in
April.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of the Royal Bank of Canada has
expanded its adviser base in California by appointing Tim
Bockhold and Bob Voorhees, who joined the firm in early August
from Wells Fargo & Co.
BlackRock Inc
The world's biggest money manager has hired veteran fund
manager Bartlett R. Geer away from Putnam Investments, part of a
push to build up its actively managed equities team.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
appointed Keith Wilson as managing director, head of products &
services development. Wilson joins from Barclays Wealth and
Investment Management, where he was head of product for Barclays
Wealth Advisory.
BARCLAYS PLC
The investment bank appointed Igor Arsenin as managing
director and head of Emerging Asia Interest Rates Strategy.
Arsenin will be based in Singapore. He worked with Credit
Suisse for 16 years, where he was most recently Head of Latin
America Fixed Income Strategy, based in New York.
ADAM & COMPANY
The bank appointed Linda Urquhart and Alexa Henderson as
Non-Executive Directors to the board of directors.
Alexa Henderson was the chairman of the board of the
Scottish Building Society.
Linda Urquhart previously worked as the managing director in
the Investment Performance Business in Bankers Trust of New
York/Deutsche Bank.
RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Stephen Hunter as investment director
at its Edinburgh office. Hunter joins from Cornelian Asset
Managers where he was a director.
COLLINSON GROUP
The company, which provides marketing and insurance
services, appointed Christopher Evans as global marketing
director. He was formerly the marketing director of Coty UK, a
beauty and fragrance company.