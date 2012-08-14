Aug 14 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com
GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND PLC
The company appointed Malcolm Naish, Simon Wombwell and Paul
Craig as three non-executive directors on the board.
Malcolm Naish was a director of Real Estate at Scottish
Widows Investment Partnership until 2012.
Simon Wombwell is Chief Executive Officer of Brooks
Macdonald Funds and a director of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc.
Paul Craig is a Director of Multi-Manager at Henderson
Global Investors.
BLACKROCK INC
The company has hired veteran fund manager Bartlett Geer
away from Putnam Investments, part of a push to build up its
actively managed equities team.
Concert Wealth Management
The California-based startup that works with independent
advisers, has expanded its presence on the East Coast with
veteran adviser Peter Wyrough. He joined Concert last week from
brokersXpress LLC, the broker-dealer unit that Charles Schwab
Corp said in May it planned to dissolve.
PIONEER GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
The company appointed Marc Robinson as sales director for
the EMEA region in its Global Strategic Partners Group. He was
sales director for Global Financial Institutions.