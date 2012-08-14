Aug 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com

GROUND RENTS INCOME FUND PLC

The company appointed Malcolm Naish, Simon Wombwell and Paul Craig as three non-executive directors on the board.

Malcolm Naish was a director of Real Estate at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership until 2012.

Simon Wombwell is Chief Executive Officer of Brooks Macdonald Funds and a director of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc.

Paul Craig is a Director of Multi-Manager at Henderson Global Investors.

BLACKROCK INC

The company has hired veteran fund manager Bartlett Geer away from Putnam Investments, part of a push to build up its actively managed equities team.

Concert Wealth Management

The California-based startup that works with independent advisers, has expanded its presence on the East Coast with veteran adviser Peter Wyrough. He joined Concert last week from brokersXpress LLC, the broker-dealer unit that Charles Schwab Corp said in May it planned to dissolve.

PIONEER GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD

The company appointed Marc Robinson as sales director for the EMEA region in its Global Strategic Partners Group. He was sales director for Global Financial Institutions.