UPDATE 2-How Sanofi lost out to J&J in $30 bln battle for Actelion
* J&J's $280 per share tender offer to start March 3 (Recasts with rival offer, adds background throughout)
Aug 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP
The bank said George Makris will succeed Thomas May as chairman and CEO on December 31, 2013.
Markis has been a board member for the last 15 years and is currently the chairman of its audit committee.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
The group appointed Michael Kerner as the new head of its general insurance segment, opting for a long-serving insider to lead its largest division.
ALLY FINANCIAL INC
The U.S. Treasury Department named Henry Miller and Gerald Greenwald as directors to the board of the auto lender that is still 74-percent owned by the U.S. government after a series of bailouts during the financial crisis.
BAIRD
The asset management and investment banking firm appointed David Schechner as Managing Director of the firm's Healthcare Investment Banking team.
TROIKA DIALOG
The investment company, part of the Sberbank Group, appointed Dean Tyler as managing director and head of International Fixed Income Sales. He will be based in United Kingdom.
Previously, he headed the fixed income sales team at VTB Capital across London, New York, Moscow, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong.
CLS GROUP HOLDINGS AG
The foreign exchange company appointed David Puth as chief executive officer. Puth worked at State Street Corp from 2008 to 2011, where he was executive vice president and head of Global Markets.
* J&J's $280 per share tender offer to start March 3 (Recasts with rival offer, adds background throughout)
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Banco do Brasil SA, the country's largest bank by assets, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as a bigger-than-expected jump in loan-loss provisions offset resilient interest and fee income.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 16 The German steel federation expects Chinese overcapacity for steel production, which puts pressure on global prices, to persist in the coming years, its president said on Thursday.