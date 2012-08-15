Aug 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP

The bank said George Makris will succeed Thomas May as chairman and CEO on December 31, 2013.

Markis has been a board member for the last 15 years and is currently the chairman of its audit committee.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

The group appointed Michael Kerner as the new head of its general insurance segment, opting for a long-serving insider to lead its largest division.

ALLY FINANCIAL INC

The U.S. Treasury Department named Henry Miller and Gerald Greenwald as directors to the board of the auto lender that is still 74-percent owned by the U.S. government after a series of bailouts during the financial crisis.

BAIRD

The asset management and investment banking firm appointed David Schechner as Managing Director of the firm's Healthcare Investment Banking team.

TROIKA DIALOG

The investment company, part of the Sberbank Group, appointed Dean Tyler as managing director and head of International Fixed Income Sales. He will be based in United Kingdom.

Previously, he headed the fixed income sales team at VTB Capital across London, New York, Moscow, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong.

CLS GROUP HOLDINGS AG

The foreign exchange company appointed David Puth as chief executive officer. Puth worked at State Street Corp from 2008 to 2011, where he was executive vice president and head of Global Markets.