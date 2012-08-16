BRIEF-Adocia 2016 revenue down at 22.4 million euros
* 2016 revenue of 22.4 million euros ($23.7 million), compared to 36.9 million euros in 2015
Aug 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The firm hired Varcity Kariuki as its executive director and client portfolio manager. Kariuki earlier worked at J.P. Morgan Private Bank as its Global Head of Managed Fixed Income.
MERCER
The wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc appointed Edmund Teo to lead the Wealth Management team that provides advisory and research services to private Asian banks and other financial institutions.
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
The insurer appointed Matt Hotson as Investor Relations Director. Matt will join RSA in early September from Cable & Wireless Worldwide, where he was responsible for Corporate Finance and IR.
ARAB BANK
The chairman of Jordan's biggest lender Abdel Hamid Shoman, resigned on Thursday after a long dispute with the chief executive over how the bank was run. Abdel, whose family founded the bank in Jerusalem, announced his resignation in an internal company document seen by Reuters.
M&G INVESTMENTS MANAGEMENT LTD
The company appointed Robert Heaney and Billyana Kuncheva as part of their distribution team.
The two will be based in Amsterdam. Heaney previously worked at Royal Bank of Scotland in Stockholm, where he was responsible for coverage of the insurance sector.
Prior to this appointment, Kuncheva worked at Aktia Invest, where she was responsible for fixed income and alternatives manager selection.
