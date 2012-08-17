Aug 17 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com
WELLS FARGO & CO
The bank holding company has raided the adviser ranks of
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, hiring seven veterans in
five U.S. states who manage nearly $900 million in assets.
Wells announced four other adviser hires in two more states,
with all to join Wells Fargo Advisors, the company's St.
Louis-based brokerage business. The 11 advisers managed a total
of $1.4 billion in client assets at their old firms.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The financial holding company this week added a team of
commercial bankers in Charlotte, North Carolina, the hometown of
its rival Bank of America Corp, as it seeks growth in
territory where it doesn't have branches.
WESTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm announced a series of appointments
at its Singapore-based Asian investment team.
Swee Ching Lim joined as credit research analyst in April.
Previously, she worked as a credit analyst at Barclays Capital
in London and at Morgan Stanley in London and New York.
Wontae Kim and Desmond Fu joined as portfolio analysts to
provide day-to-day research and risk management support to the
investment desk.
Desmond Soon joined as portfolio manager from ST Asset
Management in June.
ASHCOURT ROWAN PLC
The UK wealth management group appointed Alan Scrimger as
head of Funds Research. Prior to joining Ashcourt Rowan,
Scrimger worked at Standard Life Investments.
COUTTS
The wealth division of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group
appointed Sabrina Del Prete as managing director and
head of client solution. She previously worked at Barclays as
head of Strategic Partnerships and International Third Party
Distribution.