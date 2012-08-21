Aug 21 The following financial services industry
** UBS AG
The company hired Laurence Grafstein to run its mergers and
acquisitions team in the Americas, according to an internal memo
to staff on Tuesday. Grafstein, who was co-head of M&A at
Rothschild until recently, will be based in New York.
** BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The company appointed Westcott Jones and Scott Vogel as
advisers in Swenson Jones & Associates, a part of its private
banking and investment group. They would be based in Wayzata,
Minnesota.
They join from Wells Fargo & Co.
** PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP
The accounting and auditing firm appointed Richard Dorough
and Marc-Philip Ferzan as managing directors, Kristofer Swanson
as partner and Laurie Schive as director in its U.S. forensic
services practice.
Dorough was previously with Textron Inc and Ferzan with New
Jersey Attorney General's office while Swanson joins from
Navigant Consulting Inc and Schive from the Office of
the National Counterintelligence Executive.
** ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
The bank named Louis Kuijs as chief China economist and
Enrico Tanuwidjaja as South East Asia economist. While Kuijs
would be based in China, Tanuwidjaja would be based in
Singapore.
Kuijs was earlier with Fung Global Institute, while
Tanuwidjaja worked for Maybank.
** JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC
The Philadelphia-based brokerage appointed Jeffrey Smith as
senior vice president and branch manager. He would be based in
Washington, D.C.
Smith joins from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he was
first vice president and branch manager at the brokerage's
Alexandria, Virginia office.
** MORGAN JOSEPH TRIARTISAN LLC
The company appointed Stephen Robb as managing director in
its consumer, retail and leisure investment banking practice.
Robb joins from the brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
** KLEINWORT BENSON
RHJ International's British wealth business
Kleinwort Benson appointed Rod Keiller as senior business
development manager and Meloney Cohu as manager, client
services.
Keiller was previously with Northern Trust Corp,
w hile Cohu worked for Lloyds TSB Bank Plc.
** HIGHTOWER ADVISORS LLC
The independent broker-owned company appointed Matt Dillig
and Ted Bowen as advisers. They would be based in Chicago.
They join HighTower from Credit Suisee ,
where they had been since 2008.
** BAIRD INVESTMENT BANKING
The company named James F Hemmer as managing director to its
investment banking financial services team. He would be based in
Chicago.
He was previously with Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP.
** ENDSLEIGH INSURANCE SERVICES LTD
The UK-based company appointed Grant Stevens as general
manager in its letting services team. He was previously with
LeadBay.
** INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
The independent subsidiary of Janus Capital Group Inc
appointed John Brown as senior vice president, head of
global client development.
He joins from Hartford Investment Management Company, which
manages majority of the investment portfolios of The Hartford
Financial Services Group Inc.