** MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, formed after the merger of
Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citigroup Inc's
Smith Barney in 2009, hired seven advisers from rival firms in
late July and early August.
Keith Munera and John Wildemore join from UBS Wealth
Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage unit of the Swiss bank
. They would be based in Pennsylvania.
Christopher Agnew, Gary Hewitt and Darrell Henricksen move
to Morgan Stanley from Merrill Lynch, the brokerage owned by
Bank of America. They would be based in Iowa.
In Florida, Angel Colina joins from Wells Fargo Advisors,
the brokerage unit owned by Wells Fargo & Co, while Mark
Ralston joins from LPL Financial and would be based in
Kansas.
** BARCLAYS PLC
The bank named Cedric Lizin as head of its independent asset
managers segment, Asia Pacific. He would be based in Singapore.
Lizin is also head of Japan and head of key clients, Asia
Pacific, at Barclays.
** TA ASSOCIATES
The private equity firm named Ethan K Liebermann and Emily C
McGinty as vice presidents in the healthcare and consumer group.
They would be based in Boston.
The firm also appointed Jason S Mironov as vice president in
the services group. He would be based in Menlo Park.
While Liebermann previously worked for Banc of America
Securities LLC, McGinty and Mironov join from J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC.
** OLIVETREE FINANCIAL GROUP LTD
The brokerage and technology firm appointed Charlotte Wall
as managing director and global head of product sales in London
and New York. Wall, who joins from Markit Securities Finance,
will begin her term on Nov. 1.