UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
Aug 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
The bank appointed Alex Manson as group head in its wholesale banking geographies of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. He would be based in London.
Manson joined from Deutsche Bank on Aug. 13.
MARSH
The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos appointed John Kunzler as head of its UK regulated professions practice for England and Wales. He joins from Travelers Companies Inc
William Cooper was named as head of its England and Wales solicitors' PI practice, while Christopher Jackson and Joe Francescotti also join the professional indemnity insurance practice.
VERICREST FINANCIAL INC
The Texas-based financial services company hired David Slear as senior vice president of default services. Prior to joining Vericrest he spent nearly ten years in the default operations of mortgage and consumer lending at HSBC.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)