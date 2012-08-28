Aug 28 The following financial services industry
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank appointed Christopher Van Houten as relationship
director in its financial institutions team based in New York.
Van Houten was previously with National Australia Bank.
KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC
The brokerage firm appointed Fred Tomczyk, Martin Brand and
Matthew Nimetz as directors, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Tomczyk was previously the CEO of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
, and Brand worked for Blackstone Group LP while
Nimetz joins from General Atlantic LLC..
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
The bank named William Egan as head of mandate sales for
prime services in Asia Pacific. He would be based in Singapore.
Egan joins from Barclays Plc.
CBRE GROUP INC
Ireland's leading commercial real estate firm appointed
Arthur McCalmont as associate director, who would be based in
London. He joins CBRE from Grainger PLC
MARSH
The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh &
McLennan Cos appointed Kenneth Miger as CEO of Marsh AB
in Sweden.
Miger joins from Sweden-based Securitas AB.
LIFE PARTNERS HOLDINGS INC
The company named Scott Dubs as its chief financial officer.
He replaces Dave Martin, who has been charged with misleading
shareholders by failing to disclose risk to the company's
business.
CARMIGNAC GESTION
The French asset manager appointed Markus Kulessa as analyst
in its European equities team on Aug 1.
Kulessa joins from accounting company KPMG AG in Frankfurt.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada
, appointed Ben Taylor as director in its London-based
Middle East & Levant desk.
He joins from HSBC Private Bank in London.