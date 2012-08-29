Aug 29 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLPOINT INC

The No. 2 U.S. health insurer named John Canon as interim president and CEO after Chief Executive Angela Braly abruptly stepped down from her post on Tuesday.

Lead director Jackie Ward was named non-executive chair.

FIDELITY INVESTMENTS

The second-largest U.S. mutual fund company promoted Abigail Johnson to run all of its main businesses. The promotion likely means she will eventually replace her father as Fidelity's chairman.

MORGAN STANLEY

The company's head of hedge fund strategic consulting, David Barrett, is leaving after 22 years to look for a job outside banking, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO

The brokerage expanded its adviser force in Connecticut, landing three veterans from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Advisers William Fusco and Robert Richard moved as a team, along with adviser Patricia Walsh who will open a new private client group office for the firm in Madison, Connecticut.

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The company appointed Sanjoy Sen as managing director of its retail banking, Asia Pacific. He would be based in Singapore. Sen, who joins from Citigroup Inc, would begin in his new role on Oct. 1.

METLIFE EUROPE LTD

The unit of U.S.-based insurer Metlife Inc appointed Gary Powell as regional sales director in the Central Region. He replaces Mike Hocking, who has been promoted to IFA sales director. Powell joins from Capstone Financial.

COUTTS & CO

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group appointed Phillip Reade as executive director, head of credit risk, Asia. He would be based in Hong Kong. Reade was previously with UBS Wealth Management.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The investment management group appointed Nicholas Pothier as senior portfolio manager. He joins from HSBC Global Asset Management where he was a senior portfolio manager.

HARRIS PRIVATE BANK

The wealth manager, which is a part of BMO Financial Group, said Craig Hagen joined the firm as a senior private banker.

SBERBANK GROUP

The company named Julia Petrova as head of lifestyle in its private banking department. Petrova was previously with Nomos-Bank.

ARLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD

The private equity firm appointed Peter Goode as partner. He would start in his new role from Oct. 1. Goode joins from Transfield Services Group.