SECURITIES AMERICA INC
The Nebraska-based broker-dealer catering to independent
advisers bolstered its California presence after landing
veteran adviser Ryan Kaufman. Kaufman joins from Woodbury
Financial Services.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Credit Suisse hired a Morgan Stanley investment
banker, Mathew Hind, to run its Canadian metals and mining
investment banking practice, according to a company memo.
Hind will join Credit Suisse in October as a director and
head of the Canadian metals and mining group.
UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Swiss bank rehired Kai Sotorp as head of Asia Pacific.
He would begin in his new role from Sept 3.
Sotorp held the same position at UBS between 2002 and 2004
and was head of the Americas between 2004 and 2010.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank named Antony Jenkins as director and group chief
executive.
Jenkin was previously the chief executive of Barclays'
retail and business banking segment.
BANKUNITED INC
The company named Leslie Lunak as chief financial officer,
replacing Douglas Pauls.
Lunak, who joined BankUnited in 2010, currently holds the
post of executive vice president and chief accounting officer.
AAREAL BANK AG
Tammo Diemer, who runs treasury operations at the real
estate bank, has been appointed as chief of Germany's finance
agency, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
He replaces Carl Heinz Daube and would begin in his new role
by April 2013.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The accountancy firm named Robin Gaddum as senior manager to
oversee its business continuity and organizational resilience
offering, while Emma Butler has been appointed in a managerial
role, specializing in data protection and privacy.
Gaddum joins from IBM's UK business and Butler was
previously with the Information Commissioners Office.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit
appointed Nicholas Pothier as senior portfolio manager. He would
be based in Dublin.
Pothier joins from HSBC Global Asset Management.
HARRIS PRIVATE BANK
The bank, part of BMO Financial Group, appointed Craig Hagen
as senior private banker.
Hagen previously held senior positions at two leading wealth
management firms.