VW brand chief sees strenuous year amid struggle over cost-cut plan
BERLIN, Feb 21 Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess said 2017 would be a good but strenuous year as the carmaker grapples with putting in place a turnaround plan.
Aug 31 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
C.A. BANCORP INC
The Canadian merchant bank's Chief Financial Officer Jillian Crump has resigned to pursue other opportunities. Kurt Brands, the company's chief executive, will fulfil the duties of the chief financial officer going forward.
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY
Several dozen Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers who manage tens of billions of dollars of client money are considering leaving the firm, saying that widespread technology problems have made it very difficult for them to do their jobs, according to people familiar with the matter.
LIFE PARTNERS HOLDINGS INC
The company, which has been accused of accounting fraud by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, fired its Chief Financial Officer Scott Dubs, who took over just 11 days ago.
BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & CO
The boutique brokerage opened a new office in Kansas after landing four veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co on Friday.
The new hires joined Benjamin Edwards from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of the San Francisco-based bank.
LAXFIELD CAPITAL LTD
The UK-based loan manager appointed Daniel Smith as head of its origination business. Smith was previously managing director at Eurohypo AG.
SBERBANK GROUP
The company named Alexander Pletnev as deputy head of the structured finance division in its corporate investment business (CIB) team on Aug. 27. He joins from Russia's No. 2 crude producer Lukoil.
LONDON, Feb 21 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday he will seek assurances from the chief executive of PSA Carlos Tavares that it will maintain jobs and keep plants in Britain open during a meeting on Friday.
