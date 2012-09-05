Sept 5 The following financial services industry
appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To
inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays' new chief executive Antony Jenkins has handed the
running of its Continental European retail and business banking
division to Curt Hess, currently the division's chief financial
officer, the bank said on Wednesday.
It also appointed Edward Moldaver as managing director of
its Wealth and Investment Management division. Moldaver was
previously at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and brings with him a
team of five.
Barclays also appointed Andrew Fenton as director, funds and
asset managers, within its Non-Bank Financial Institutions team.
Fenton previously held roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and JP Morgan.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
The financial holding company said it hired Murray Huneke as
co-head of consumer and retail investment banking. Most
recently, Huneke was a managing director of investment banking
at Piper Jaffray.
GREENHILL & CO INC
The boutique investment bank expanded its private capital
advisory team with three recruits.
Matt DeNatale will join the firm as a principal based in San
Francisco and Zaid Abdul-Aleem as a principal based in Chicago.
The firm also said Sally Adele Box will join as a vice president
based in Sydney.
SOUTHWEST BANCORP INC
Stillwater National Bank and Trust Company (SNB) and Bank of
Kansas, subsidiaries of Southwest Bancorp Inc, named Mark Funke
as president and chief executive officer.
Funke will join SNB, Bank of Kansas and Southwest Bancorp
effective Oct 1. He joins the bank from Bank of Oklahoma -
Oklahoma City.
BLACKROCK INC
The investment and risk manager appointed Arno Kitts as head
of UK Institutional, while Andy Tunningley has been appointed to
the role of head of UK strategic team.
NEWEDGE
The multi-asset brokerage appointed Leslie Richman and
Duncan Crawford as global co-heads of Alternative Investment
Solutions, a part of Newedge's prime clearing services.
Newedge also hired Keith Johnson as Global Head of Capital
Introductions, based in Chicago. James Skeggs and Ryan Duncan
will co-run the advisory group globally.
SIGNIA WEALTH LTD
The independent wealth manager that specializes in strategic
wealth management for ultra-high net worth individuals, families
and trusts said it appointed Ana María Harrison as a Managing
Director.
Harrison will be joining Signia from UBS, where she was
executive director in global wealth management private equity.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The international property investment manager said it
appointed Kiran Patel as chief investment officer. He joins from
AXA Real Estate.
VANGUARD HEALTH CARE FUND
The health care fund named Jean Hynes as its manager,
replacing Edward Owens, who retires at the end of this year.
Hynes, currently serves as Associate Portfolio Manager in
Vanguard Health Care Fund.
PORTICO CAPITAL
The investment bank said it has appointed Giles Roshier as
Head of Portico Europe.
Most recently Roshier worked with Lazard and headed the
investment bank's media and mergers and acquisitions division.
NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC
The asset manager said it has appointed Brenden M. Gill as
senior vice president and head of national accounts in its
Advisor Solutions Group. He joined the firm on August 30.
Gill served as director of national accounts at MFS
Investment Management, before joining Neuberger Berman.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The investment bank appointed Daniel Chen as its managing
director and head of Asia. He will be based in Beijing.
Chen, most recently worked as senior vice president in China
Investment Corp's Special Investment Department.