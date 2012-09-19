Sept 19 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on
Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Highbridge Capital Management
The hedge fund said its chief risk officer Subramanyam
Venkataraman will step down. Venkataraman will remain at the
firm until the end of the year and will be replaced by Jeff
Holman.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The global investment banking firm named senior trading
executive Harvey Schwartz to replace David Viniar as chief
financial officer in the latest move in a series of executive
shuffles as the firm prepares for a change in top
management.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
The private equity firm hired Parker Griffith, a veteran
adviser and branch manager from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
who will join Baird's Nashville, Tennessee office as the firm
moves to expand its presence in the region.
VTB CAPITAL SA
The investment management firm appointed Jim Rogers as an
adviser in its agriculture department. Rogers previously
co-founded the Quantum Fund, a global-investment partnership,
with George Soros.
GMP CAPITAL INC
The Canadian independent investment dealer appointed Deborah
Starkman, currently managing director, finance, as chief
financial officer to replace Christine Drake.