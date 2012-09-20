Sept 20 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Thursday.
To inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS
Adrian MacKenzie, head of the Australian unit of the private
equity firm has resigned. MacKenzie, a former investment banker
who moved from London to head the Australia unit in 1999, leaves
ahead of scheduled meetings with investors in Hong Kong next
week, said sources who declined to be identified.
FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING FOUNDATION
The foundation that oversees the making of U.S. accounting
rules said on Wednesday that it named Billy Atkinson, a former
audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, as chairman of
a new standards council for private companies.