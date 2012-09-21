BRIEF-Cutera sees Q1 2017 revenue $26 million to $27 million
* Cutera reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 record revenue and financial results
Sept 21 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC
The insurance broker said late on Thursday its Chief Executive Brian Duperreault will retire at the end of the year and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Glaser will take over as the CEO.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO LLC
The investment management firm hired Ryan DeVore, a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney veteran, as director of its private client adviser group.
DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP
The financial consulting firm appointed Walter Young, formerly director of corporate finance at Zions Bancorporation , as director of governance, regulatory and risk strategies practice.
* Dynatronics announces 16.6% increase in revenues for fiscal 2017 second quarter
* Qtrly total revenue $9.1 million versus $11.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: