Sept 24 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Monday.
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
The direct banking and payment services company said Eduardo
Tobon has been named president of Diners Club International.
Tobon will be responsible for the entire Diners Club business,
including marketing, product management, operations, client
relations and overall business development.
Tobon served as CEO of the U.S. Cards and Payments Division
at Sovereign Bank-Santander in Boston.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
Citigroup's Citi Private Bank said Ary Velasco has
joined the firm's Miami office as director and ultra high net
worth private banker
Velasco joins from Sabadell Bank & Trust in Miami where he
was senior vice president and wealth management director.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The investment and asset management company said Randall S.
Burkert has been named managing director of development for the
northeast region, based in New York. Before joining Northern
Trust, Burkert spent two and a half years as head of Hirtle,
Callaghan & Co.'s New York City office.
ARMAJARO TRADING
Commodities trade house Armajaro Trading has appointed
Richard Gower acting chief executive after the departure of
Richard Ryan, the company said in a statement on Monday.
NOMURA
The investment bank said it appointed Stuart Oakley as
global head of Asian non-deliverable forwards and head of FX
cash trading, Asia ex-Japan. He will be based in Singapore.
Oakley joins Nomura from RBS where he was head of
Asia emerging markets FX trading.
NEWEDGE
The multi-asset brokerage made several appointments across
its global metals businesses in London, New York and Hong Kong.
Newedge appointed Andrew Patterson as senior director, head
of metals trading for EMEA and Andrew Foxley as Director, global
head of metals ebrokerage.
The brokerage named William Taylor as senior director, head
of metals trading Americas.
In Asia, Anthony Kelly was named associate director trading
and Wendy Law as director, head of sales Asia. Alan Blurr has
been appointed director, head of trading Asia and Andy Ko as
associate director trading, metals.
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) INC
The asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada
appointed Tom Heflin as managing director, institutional sales
western region.
The firm also named Christina Cryer as senior consultant
relations manager. She most recently worked with Pyramis Global
Advisors.
PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm named Gerald Eastwood as
marketing and communications manager.
He joins from PensionsFirst where he was assistant vice
president of marketing.
BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management arm of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc
appointed Haydn O'Brien as investment management
director.
Brien previously worked at Adam & Co where he trained as an
investment manager.