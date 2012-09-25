Sept 25 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday.
To inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Monday it landed
former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney director Michael Maghini to
head its insurance and annuities division, as the bank looks to
build out its retirement solutions offerings to clients.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS AG has hired Shaun Treacy from
Nomura as co-head of its all industries group in Asia,
according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
JP MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The private banking unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co
appointed Doug Regan as head of the midwest region. He will be
based in Chicago.
Regan joins from Northern Trust, where he was most recently
global director of sales and marketing.
The bank also named Chris Deveny as chairman of the midwest
private bank.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management unit of State Street Corp named
Joseline Hobson as director of institutional sales in France.
Hobson joins from Deutsche Asset Management where she headed
DB Advisors France, the institutional division of Deutsche
Bank's asset management business.
VESTJYSK BANK
Denmark's Vestjysk Bank said on Tuesday its chief
executive would resign immediately, after the bank took an
additional impairment charge of 600 million crowns ($104.54
million) to cover increased loan risks.
AMUNDI
The asset manager named Xiaofeng Zhong as chief executive
officer of Amundi Hong Kong Limited and North Asia.
Prior to joining Amundi, Zhong was managing director of
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
in Beijing.
The firm also named Thierry Mequillet as senior executive
officer for Amundi Asian Joint-Ventures. He was previously chief
executive officer of Amundi Hong Kong Limited and North Asia.
KLEINWORT BENSON
The bank named Jason Turner as an executive private banker
in its private wealth management team.
He joins from UBS Wealth Management where he was a client
adviser in the private wealth management team.
FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT CO LTD
The fund manager named Trevor Chudleigh as head of business
development, effective Oct. 1.
Previously, he was with Vanguard Investments, where he
oversaw the successful growth of its business in Asia and Japan.
NORTH JERSEY COMMUNITY BANK (NJCB)
The bank said William S. Burns has joined as executive vice
president and chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1. He
joins NJCB from Somerset Hills Bancorp, where he was the chief
financial officer since 2009.