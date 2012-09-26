Sept 26 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on
Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The Russian unit of Deutsche Bank, Germany's
largest lender, has appointed Pavel Teplukhin as its new chief
country officer effective Oct. 1, it said on Wednesday.
YAHOO INC
Yahoo appointed Ken Goldman as its new chief financial
officer on Tuesday.
Goldman, formerly chief financial officer at cybersecurity
software firm Fortinet, has held similar positions at
Siebel Systems before its sale to Oracle Corp.
FRONTIER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP
The investment firm named David Scammell as senior business
development manager. He joins from Friends Provident
International where he was regional sales manager for Singapore.
The firm also appointed Elisabeth Silva as a sales support
manager. She joins from BNP Paribas Investment Partners where
she was a relationship manager.
HARCOURT INVESTMENT CONSULTING AG
The asset division of Vontobel Group appointed Claire Liou
as product specialist, alternative investments.