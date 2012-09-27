Sept 27 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Thursday.
To inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY
The organization that provides temporary financial
assistance to euro area member states, said it has appointed
Wolfgang Proissl as head of communication effective Oct. 1.
Proissl previously worked for the Financial Times
Deutschland where he was chief correspondent in Frankfurt
reporting on monetary policy, international finance and the
financial crisis.
UBS AG
UBS hired Jasper Tans as a managing director to run its
Scandinavia, Benelux and financials sector equity capital
markets (ECM) business, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
GLEACHER & COMPANY SECURITIES INC
The broker-dealer unit of Gleacher & Company Inc
named Mark Ginsberg and Felix Partow as managing directors of
the MBS and rates division.
The company also named William Gaberlavage and Jeffrey
Warren as managing directors of the credit products division.
OVS CAPITAL LLP
The investment manager said Robert Moore will join its
treasury and finance division.
The firm also named Yvonne Daffy as fund accountant. Daffy
previously worked at Morgan Stanley.
TUDOR, PICKERING, HOLT & CO
The energy investment and merchant bank appointed John Lowe,
a retired ConocoPhillips senior executive, as senior
executive adviser.
SBERBANK CIB
The unit of Sberbank appointed Robert Hagon as
co-head of equity sales trading, managing director.
He joins from Renaissance Capital, where he was head of the
London-based emerging market sales trading team.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
The insurer named Keith Thomas as chief executive officer of
Zurich's global corporate business in the Asia-Pacific region,
effective Oct. 1.
Most recently, Thomas was chief underwriting officer for
casualty in Zurich.
BROWN SHIPLEY
The private bank appointed private client director Charles
Fotheringham to head its Edinburgh office.
London & Capital
Independent wealth manager London & Capital appointed Mark
Estcourt as executive director to head a new division -
'immigration investment and wealth management'.
Estcourt joins from the London-based wealth manager,
Merchant Cavendish Young, where he was managing director.