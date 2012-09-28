Sept 28 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday.
To inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank named Renato Fassbind, former chief financial
officer of Credit Suisse Group AG, as a director.
FIELDPOINT PRIVATE
The Connecticut-based start-up said on Thursday it landed a
veteran broker, M Thomas Conway, from Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management, expanding the firm's New York adviser force catering
to ultra-high-net-worth clients.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Nomura Holdings Inc's head of prime brokerage origination in
Asia Pacific, Mia Bourgeois, is leaving the firm, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
TPG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
The private equity firm hired Credit Suisse
director and co-head of corporate finance for Southeast Asia,
Francis Woo, as a principal for its Southeast Asia team, two
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (SSgA)
The investment management unit of State Street Corp
named Jacqueline Pang as the head of capital markets for SPDR
ETFs, Asia Pacific, a division of SSgA. She will be based in
Hong Kong.
Prior to joining SSgA, Pang ran the capital markets business
at Amundi Investment Solution.
SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION
The Hong Kong government said on Friday it has appointed
Carlson Tong, former chairman of KPMG China, as the chairman of
the Securities and Futures Commission in the key financial hub
of Asia.