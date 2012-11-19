Nov 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

TOWERS WATSON CO

The global professional services company said it made two senior appointments to its North of England and Scotland defined contribution consulting team.

Martin Knight returns to Towers Watson from AON Hewitt and Andrew Cashmore joins from Buck Consultants.

SBERBANK ASSET MANAGEMENT

The assets manager appointed Roman Filatov as managing director, head of equities portfolio management. He joins Sberbank from IXIA Asset Management.

MARSH

The insurance broking and risk management company, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, said it appointed David Moylan to lead its newly created global surety practice.

CAPCO

The business and technology consultancy for the financial services industry said its Paris-based partner Farzine Fazel will lead a newly configured and dedicated sourcing team.

ERUDINE FINANCIAL LTD

The financial control systems specialist said it appointed Ian Chester as commercial director. Chester joins from Calypso Technologies.

UKRAINIAN AGRARIAN INVESTMENTS

One of Ukraine's major agriculture holdings said it appointed Alexandre Joseph as its new chief financial officer, to be based in Kyiv.